School bus struck by driver in Anoka County, driver cited

article

A driver in Anoka County has been cited after he collided with a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the driver hit the bus, which was stopped and letting children get off, around 3:54 p.m. on the 19800 block of Viking Boulevard North East in Linwood Township.

The driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No one on the school bus was injured, authorities said.

The driver received a citation for duty to drive with due care — speed greater than reasonable.