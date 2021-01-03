‘Scarf bombing’ event collects cold weather gear for Minnesotans in need during winter

article

One local organization is making sure the area’s most vulnerable residents have some of the tools needed to stay warm this winter through its "scarf bombing" campaign.

"Scarf bombing is giving warm winter items to those in need," Michelle Christensen founder of One Good Deed told FOX 9 during an interview.

Volunteers tag items such as gloves, hats, scarves, coats, and boots with the words, "I’m not lost, I’m yours." The items are then distributed in parks and left out on benches, the playground, and hung up on fences to be picked up by those in need.

"We’re putting kindness back in the community and letting people know that they’re cared for," said Christensen.

Helping others is personal for volunteers like Ajda Mesic.

"I came to the U.S. back in 1995 as a 17-year-old," she said. "I was a refugee and practically homeless. I had $50 dollars to my name and people helped me get through a tough time."

Mesic, who volunteered with her two daughters, said giving back is a teaching moment for her children to pay it forward and help those in need.

"I feel really good about this because I like to help people and I think it’s a very good cause," Mesic’s daughter, Layla, said.

"I also feel good about it because it’s for people who are less fortunate," Azra Mesic, added. "Especially in the winter […], it’s important to help people in need."

Volunteers placed winter items in Loring Park and Kellogg Mall Park in Saint Paul.