DMV scam texts target people with bogus ticket warnings: What you should do

The Brief Several government agencies are warning Minnesotans of a rise in text message scams. The scam messages often claim to be from the department of public safety or motor vehicle services, alleging either unpaid parking tickets or outstanding warrants that require immediate correspondence. However, authorities say the messages are fake, with the real goal being to steal a person's identity or otherwise compromise their security.



Minnesota authorities are warning about a new text scam involving someone falsely claiming the target has outstanding tickets or warrants in an attempt to steal money or personal information.

DMV text scam

What we know:

Several Minnesota agencies, including Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Department of Vehicle Services (DVS), are noting a rise in text scams that erroneously alert people to outstanding tickets that require correspondence.

The message comes from someone claiming to be from the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles (DPSMN), an agency that doesn't exist, saying that the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket, and if payment isn't made by the following day, they will take a series of actions.

A copy of a current text scam circulating throughout Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Example of text message:

An alert provided by the Minnesota DVS also provided an example of scam text that can be found below:

"Minnesota Department of Vehicles (DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June 7. Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket. In accordance with Minnesota(MN) State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, if you do not complete payment by June 6, 2025, we will take the following actions:



1. Report to the DMV violation database

2. Suspend your vehicle registration starting June 7

3. Suspend driving privileges for 30 days

4. Transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee

5. You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected

Pay Now: [LINK REDACTED]

Please pay immediately before enforcement to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes.

(Reply Y and re-open this message to click the link, or copy it to your browser.)"

However, it’s all a scam, authorities are warning – with the purpose being to phish for the recipients' information that can then be used to either steal their identity or otherwise compromise their security.

What they're saying:

"Scammers frequently use urgency as a tactic to manipulate victims into making quick decisions and potentially providing sensitive information or money," a public notice provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnesota DPS says it is aware of this scam, noting it will never text or email people asking for payment or personal information.

Authorities urge people to delete the messages without a response, and do not click on any links provided.

How to recognize and report scam text messages

Why you should care:

Minnesota ranks 12th in the nation for consumers reporting impostor scams, and the median loss is about $800.

"Nowadays, the computer is a weapon. The cell phone is a weapon and that’s what they are using," says Boima Freeman, a Senior Financial Fraud Investigator for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

"These are criminals, and they are really good at what they do," adds Jacqueline Olson, the Enforcement Assistant Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce. "If they are trying to keep it a secret, and they are telling you to do it fast, everyone should just pause."

"If someone is on the phone telling you to purchase a gift card, gift cards are only for gifts. The FBI will never ask you or the IRS will never ask you to pay with a gift card," adds Freeman.

They say look for red flags, such as the number is not in your contacts, the number is international, the sender starts asking for your bank account number or remote access to your computer.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has more information on how to recognize scams and how to report them here.