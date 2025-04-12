SAVE Act aims to eliminate non-citizen voting, critics say it could make registering to vote more difficult

The Brief The SAVE Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, would require in-person voter registration and documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, aiming to prevent non-citizen voting—though it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote. Critics warn the bill could disenfranchise millions by making registration harder, particularly for those who’ve changed their names, as certain common documents like marriage certificates are not clearly listed as acceptable ID. Under current Minnesota law, voter registration is more accessible, allowing online, DMV, or mail-in options with basic ID numbers, while the SAVE Act would mandate stricter, in-person processes at county offices.



The U.S. House approved a measure that would require anyone registering to vote to provide documentary proof of citizenship. It’s called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, and voting rights groups warn it could disenfranchise millions of Americans.

The SAVE Act and what this means

What we know:

With the SAVE Act, voters would have to go in person to register to vote. This was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump to eliminate non-citizens voting. It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote.

"This is critical to improving the integrity of our elections and also the trust that American citizens need to have in our electoral process," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The legislation would require anyone trying to register to vote to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

But Michelle Witte with the League of Women Voters Minnesota is urging the Senate to reject it, saying it would make registering to vote more difficult.

"Everyone would have to physically appear before the county. And what kind of resources that would take is, is not common sense at all," said Witte.

Minnesota voter registration requirements vs SAVE ACT Requirements

The differences:

In Minnesota, to register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen and have a Minnesota Driver’s License or Identification Card Number or your Social Security Number. You can register online, at the DMV, at your polling place, or mail in a paper form.

Under the SAVE Act, you'd have to register to vote in person at your county office. The name on your photo ID or passport has to match your birth certificate or military ID that lists your birthplace. Critics say that could cause a problem for those who change their name.

"When you read the bill, the Save Act clearly does not list a marriage certificate as a form of ID. So you're going to have your birth certificate, and then there'll need to be a marriage certificate, and that isn't listed," said Witte.

"The Democrats have been fearmongering about this bill. Have been saying that married woman, if their name has changed, they didn't change it on their identification, would not be able to vote. That is a complete fallacy. There are outlines in the bill about how to avoid that," said Leavitt.

The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate, where its fate remains in question.