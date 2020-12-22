Expand / Collapse search
Sanneh Foundation giving out 500 chickens, meal boxes in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sanneh Foundation is hosting a food distribution event Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, providing 500 chickens and meals boxes for families in the community. The event begins at 2:15 p.m. at the Conway Center, at 2090 Conway Street in St. Paul.

Tuesday’s event will put the Sanneh Foundation over two million pounds of food distributed since the start of the pandemic. The foundation is also celebrating the end of the semester for its distance learning lab with a send-off for students in the gym.

"This is about coming together as a community and making sure we are taking care of each other during a difficult year, said Sanneh Foundation Founder Tony Sanneh.

Food insecurity at historic highs

Sophia Lenarz-Coy, executive director of the Food Group, says the need for food is at historic highs as we entered the ninth month of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're seeing folks who have never struggled with food insecurity before," she explained.

While driving up need, COVID-19 is also changing how The Food Group helps fill that need.

"We shrunk our volunteer groups," explained Lenarz-Coy. "So, now we need more frequent groups of fewer people so we can maintain that social distancing."

The Food Group serves 32 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin and is doubling its food distribution to keep up with demand.

"The most inspiring part of 2020 is how the community has stepped up," said Lenarz-Coy.

Shine On Minnesota: The Replay

Tuesday night, FOX 9 is airing an encore performance of Shine On Minnesota which features musical performances with a Minnesota connection. We'll be raising money for Second Harvest Heartland as the need for food right now is so great that it will take a community effort to help solve it. Sunday, Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole talked about the increased need they are seeing.