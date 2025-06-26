Sam Nordquist honored at National LGBTQ Wall in New York City after death

The Brief Sam Nordquist, the transgender Minnesota man who was murdered in New York, was honored Thursday night at the National LGBTQ Wall in New York City for Pride Month. His mom, Linda Nordquist, is trying to keep her son’s name alive. Seven people are facing charges of kidnapping and first and second-degree murder in connection to his abuse and death.



Sam Nordquist honored in the Big Apple

What we know:

FOX 9 spoke to Sam’s mother, Linda Norquist, before the ceremony. She says every day is a challenge for her. The main thing she wants to do now is keep her son’s name alive.

"Sam would be proud. I'm proud. I'm just sorry that it took his death to have him recognized," said Linda Nordquist.

Sam was one of seven transgender people honored on the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor in New York City Thursday night.

Sam's mom picks up the pieces, trying to keep son's name alive

"Every day. It's a challenge. Some days are worse than others. I still cry literally every day. Usually, the evening and morning are the worst for me," said Nordquist.

The backstory:

That challenge for Linda all started back in September. Investigators say Sam traveled to the Rochester, New York area to meet his online girlfriend. He was supposed to fly back to Minnesota in October but never came home.

"When we did a few missing persons [reports], Sam would just tell the officer, I'm fine, everything's okay," said Linda.

The last time loved ones heard his voice was on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say Sam had been tortured from December of last year to early February until he died. Seven people are facing charges of kidnapping and first and second-degree murder in connection to his abuse and death.

"He didn't deserve this. Sam enjoyed life and enjoyed helping people and just being the goofball that he was, cracking jokes. Would like to travel, loved his pets," said Linda.

What's next:

Linda is planning a benefit for her son in Oakdale on July 20. As for the status of the case, the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office tells FOX 9 there are hearings in September but no specific dates yet.