Roseville police seek public's help to identify road rage shooting suspect

The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for a road rage shooting in the city on Friday, April 1.

At about 1:30 p.m. that day, a 51-year-old man driving a truck stopped at a red light on southbound Rice Street between Highway 36 and County Road B and got into an argument with the driver of a black SUV, according to police.

The driver of the SUV displayed a black handgun, possibly a Glock, and shot through the door of the victim’s truck, according to police. The bullet struck the man in the right thigh and arm, and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man, approximately 25-30 years of age, wearing golden glasses with short twists or dreadlocks that could be seen under his black stocking cap, police said. Investigators believe he was driving a 2016-2022 black Chevrolet Trax with a Minnesota license plate.

A security camera captured this image of the black Chevrolet Trax that investigators believe was used by the suspect in the April 1 road rage shooting.

"Senseless acts of violence within our community will not be tolerated. All who live, work, and travel through our city deserve to be safe and free from reckless gun violence. We will do everything in our power to identify and the suspect," Roseville Deputy Chief Joe Adams said in a statement.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008. Tips may also be submitted online.