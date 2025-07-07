Romantic relationship denial leads to fatal shooting in Richfield: Charges

The Brief A shooting on June 16, 2025, in Richfield left 22-year-old Kayli Grace Arseth dead in an apartment unit. Jose Luis Lopez Xique, 27, of Shakopee, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. Authorities say messages between the two leading up to the incident showed Lopez Xique had pursued a romantic relationship, but was denied when Arseth said she only wanted to be friends.



A June 2025 shooting in Richfield that left a woman dead inside her apartment was the result of a suspect being denied a romantic relationship, according to charges.

Richfield apartment shooting

What we know:

Jose Luis Lopez Xique, 27, of Shakopee, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Kayli Grace Arseth.

On June 17, 2025, Richfield police conducted a welfare check on Arseth after she reportedly failed to show up to work. No one had heard from her since the evening before, according to charges.

When police arrived, they found her dead inside an apartment unit on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

A Hennepin Medical Examiner's report says she died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Romantic relationship denial before murder

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, messages between the two leading up to her shooting showed Lopez Xique had pursued a romantic relationship, but was denied when Arseth said she was only interested in a friendship.

In a search warrant obtained by FOX 9, police reported finding the apartment locked, and the windows were all secured, with no signs of forced entry.

The search warrant states there were bloodstains in the apartment and officers observed what appeared to be a blood smear on the exterior side of the apartment door.