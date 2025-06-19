Woman found fatally shot inside Richfield apartment after welfare check

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:15 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
Woman found fatally shot inside Richfield apartment after welfare check

By
Published  June 19, 2025 4:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A woman was found shot to death inside her apartment Tuesday.
    • Police found the woman while doing a welfare check after she hadn't been heard from since the day before she was found.
    • Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was found fatally shot inside her apartment in Richfield Tuesday. 

Richfield fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 22-year-old Kayli Grace Arseth died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide. 

In a search warrant obtained by FOX 9, police responded to an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue in Richfield Tuesday morning to conduct a welfare check on Arseth. 

Arseth had reportedly not been heard from since Monday evening, and she had not showed up to the work, the search warrant states. 

When police arrived at Arseth's apartment, they found the apartment locked, and the windows were all secured, with no signs of forced entry. 

Arseth was found on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her head. 

What we don't know:

The search warrant did not give any suspect information, or what led up to the shooting. 

There was also no mention of any arrests. 

FOX 9 reached out to the Richfield Police Department for more information, and had not heard back at the time of this publishing. 

The Source: A search warrant obtained from the Hennepin County courthouse. 

Crime and Public SafetyRichfield