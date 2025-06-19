Woman found fatally shot inside Richfield apartment after welfare check

The Brief A woman was found shot to death inside her apartment Tuesday. Police found the woman while doing a welfare check after she hadn't been heard from since the day before she was found. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.



A woman was found fatally shot inside her apartment in Richfield Tuesday.

Richfield fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 22-year-old Kayli Grace Arseth died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

In a search warrant obtained by FOX 9, police responded to an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue in Richfield Tuesday morning to conduct a welfare check on Arseth.

Arseth had reportedly not been heard from since Monday evening, and she had not showed up to the work, the search warrant states.

When police arrived at Arseth's apartment, they found the apartment locked, and the windows were all secured, with no signs of forced entry.

Arseth was found on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her head.

What we don't know:

The search warrant did not give any suspect information, or what led up to the shooting.

There was also no mention of any arrests.

FOX 9 reached out to the Richfield Police Department for more information, and had not heard back at the time of this publishing.