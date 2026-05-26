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Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 29–31)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 26, 2026 4:45 PM CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota will be a host to carnivals, cultural festivals, live rugby, a nature hike, and a brand-new Asian marketplace opening its doors for the first time.

Flint Hills Family Festival 2026

  • May 29–30
  • Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul
  • Outdoor festivities are free; indoor performances cost $8. Free Metro Transit passes available for a ride to the festival. More info at ordway.org/festival/

This beloved family festival takes over the Ordway with music, dance, body art, story time, magic shows, and much more. Whether you're catching a ticketed indoor performance or soaking in the free outdoor fun, there's something for every age.

Eden Prairie Schooner Days

A classic hometown carnival stretching across the full holiday weekend, Schooner Days brings rides, a vendor and food market, and family-friendly activities to Round Lake Park. Kids can cool off at the splash pad while the whole family enjoys a true community celebration right in the backyard.

Asia Village Soft Opening

  • May 29, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Northtown Mall, 301 Northtown Drive Northeast, Blaine
  • Free to attend

A brand-new Asian marketplace is opening its doors in Blaine this Friday, giving Minnesotans an early look at what's to come. Most businesses inside will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the soft opening period, ahead of the grand opening on June 13.

Minnesota Pro Women's Rugby: Twin Cities Gemini vs. Boston Banshees

The local Twin Cities Gemini host the Boston Banshees in a fast, physical, and nonstop elite women's rugby match at one of the area's best outdoor stadiums. Whether you're a longtime rugby fan or a first-timer, this is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Bird Migration Hike at Eastman Nature Center

  • May 30, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
  • 13351 Elm Creek Road, Osseo, MN 55369
  • $6 per person; open to ages 8 and up. Register through Eastman Nature Center's website

Spring migration is in full swing, and this guided hike gives participants a chance to spot and identify birds that only pass through Minnesota once or twice a year. Binoculars, knowledgeable guides, and bird-friendly coffee are all part of the experience.

Things To DoMinnesota