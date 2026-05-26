Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 29–31)

Minnesota will be a host to carnivals, cultural festivals, live rugby, a nature hike, and a brand-new Asian marketplace opening its doors for the first time.

Flint Hills Family Festival 2026

May 29–30

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul

Outdoor festivities are free; indoor performances cost $8. Free Metro Transit passes available for a ride to the festival. More info at ordway.org/festival/

This beloved family festival takes over the Ordway with music, dance, body art, story time, magic shows, and much more. Whether you're catching a ticketed indoor performance or soaking in the free outdoor fun, there's something for every age.

Eden Prairie Schooner Days

May 29–31

Round Lake Park, Eden Prairie

More info available here

A classic hometown carnival stretching across the full holiday weekend, Schooner Days brings rides, a vendor and food market, and family-friendly activities to Round Lake Park. Kids can cool off at the splash pad while the whole family enjoys a true community celebration right in the backyard.

Asia Village Soft Opening

May 29, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Northtown Mall, 301 Northtown Drive Northeast, Blaine

Free to attend

A brand-new Asian marketplace is opening its doors in Blaine this Friday, giving Minnesotans an early look at what's to come. Most businesses inside will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the soft opening period, ahead of the grand opening on June 13.

Minnesota Pro Women's Rugby: Twin Cities Gemini vs. Boston Banshees

May 30, 4 p.m.

TCO Stadium, 2685 Vikings Cir Ste 050, Eagan, MN 55121

Tickets available through TCO Stadium's website

The local Twin Cities Gemini host the Boston Banshees in a fast, physical, and nonstop elite women's rugby match at one of the area's best outdoor stadiums. Whether you're a longtime rugby fan or a first-timer, this is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Bird Migration Hike at Eastman Nature Center

May 30, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

13351 Elm Creek Road, Osseo, MN 55369

$6 per person; open to ages 8 and up. Register through Eastman Nature Center's website

Spring migration is in full swing, and this guided hike gives participants a chance to spot and identify birds that only pass through Minnesota once or twice a year. Binoculars, knowledgeable guides, and bird-friendly coffee are all part of the experience.