Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 29–31)
(FOX 9) - Minnesota will be a host to carnivals, cultural festivals, live rugby, a nature hike, and a brand-new Asian marketplace opening its doors for the first time.
Flint Hills Family Festival 2026
- May 29–30
- Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul
- Outdoor festivities are free; indoor performances cost $8. Free Metro Transit passes available for a ride to the festival. More info at ordway.org/festival/
This beloved family festival takes over the Ordway with music, dance, body art, story time, magic shows, and much more. Whether you're catching a ticketed indoor performance or soaking in the free outdoor fun, there's something for every age.
Eden Prairie Schooner Days
- May 29–31
- Round Lake Park, Eden Prairie
- More info available here
A classic hometown carnival stretching across the full holiday weekend, Schooner Days brings rides, a vendor and food market, and family-friendly activities to Round Lake Park. Kids can cool off at the splash pad while the whole family enjoys a true community celebration right in the backyard.
Asia Village Soft Opening
- May 29, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Northtown Mall, 301 Northtown Drive Northeast, Blaine
- Free to attend
A brand-new Asian marketplace is opening its doors in Blaine this Friday, giving Minnesotans an early look at what's to come. Most businesses inside will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the soft opening period, ahead of the grand opening on June 13.
Minnesota Pro Women's Rugby: Twin Cities Gemini vs. Boston Banshees
- May 30, 4 p.m.
- TCO Stadium, 2685 Vikings Cir Ste 050, Eagan, MN 55121
- Tickets available through TCO Stadium's website
The local Twin Cities Gemini host the Boston Banshees in a fast, physical, and nonstop elite women's rugby match at one of the area's best outdoor stadiums. Whether you're a longtime rugby fan or a first-timer, this is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Bird Migration Hike at Eastman Nature Center
- May 30, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
- 13351 Elm Creek Road, Osseo, MN 55369
- $6 per person; open to ages 8 and up. Register through Eastman Nature Center's website
Spring migration is in full swing, and this guided hike gives participants a chance to spot and identify birds that only pass through Minnesota once or twice a year. Binoculars, knowledgeable guides, and bird-friendly coffee are all part of the experience.