Driver crashes into Rochester home, injures 2 people sleeping inside
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A minivan driver crashed into a home early Friday morning in Rochester, injuring two people who were sleeping inside.
Minivan crashes into Rochester home
What we know:
Rochester police say they responded to a reported crash in the 2400 block of 18th Lane at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20.
Officers then found that a minivan had struck a house.
Police say there were two people asleep inside the house who were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Authorities say the driver of the minivan was the sole occupant and is suspected of impaired driving.
What we don't know:
Details on the extent of the victims' injuries have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information from the Rochester Police Department and images gathered by KTTC.