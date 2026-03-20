Driver crashes into Rochester home, injures 2 people sleeping inside

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The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a minivan driver while asleep inside a Rochester home. Images show the front end of a Honda Odyssey inside the house after the crash. Police say the driver is suspected of impaired driving.



A minivan driver crashed into a home early Friday morning in Rochester, injuring two people who were sleeping inside.

Minivan crashes into Rochester home

What we know:

Rochester police say they responded to a reported crash in the 2400 block of 18th Lane at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

Officers then found that a minivan had struck a house.

Police say there were two people asleep inside the house who were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say the driver of the minivan was the sole occupant and is suspected of impaired driving.

What we don't know:

Details on the extent of the victims' injuries have not been shared.