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Driver crashes into Rochester home, injures 2 people sleeping inside

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Published  March 20, 2026 11:26am CDT
Rochester
FOX 9
article

Image shows the aftermath of a minivan crashing into a home in Rochester, Minnesota (Photo courtesy of KTTC). (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Two people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a minivan driver while asleep inside a Rochester home.
    • Images show the front end of a Honda Odyssey inside the house after the crash.
    • Police say the driver is suspected of impaired driving.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A minivan driver crashed into a home early Friday morning in Rochester, injuring two people who were sleeping inside. 

Minivan crashes into Rochester home 

What we know:

Rochester police say they responded to a reported crash in the 2400 block of 18th Lane at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20. 

Officers then found that a minivan had struck a house. 

Police say there were two people asleep inside the house who were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Authorities say the driver of the minivan was the sole occupant and is suspected of impaired driving. 

What we don't know:

Details on the extent of the victims' injuries have not been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Rochester Police Department and images gathered by KTTC. 

RochesterCrime and Public SafetyRoad incidents