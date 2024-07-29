2 women hurt after train hits vehicle in Robbinsdale

Two women were seriously injured when a train hit their vehicle in Robbinsdale Monday morning.

What we know

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Two women in a vehicle were hurt in a train-vehicle crash on Monday in Robbinsdale. (FOX 9) From: FOX 9

The crash happened at around 9:21 a.m. at 42nd and Railroad avenues on Monday. The Robbinsdale Police Department said it's believed the BNSF train was headed northbound while the driver of the Toyota RAV4 was headed eastbound. The train struck the passenger's side door of the SUV.

First responders extracted the women out of the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. They were taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. She is in stable condition at the hospital. The 88-year-old passenger is in serious condition and her condition is not yet stabilized, police said.

Three people were on the train at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

Preliminary investigation sheds light on what happened

The Robbinsdale Police Department is investigating the crash, with help from BNSF. Their preliminary investigation indicates warning lights and sounds at the crossing were activated, and the train was sounding its horn before the crash. The railroad crossing does not have stop arms.

Police said witnesses stated the driver of the SUV was not going at a high speed. Police believe the driver did not see the warning lights or hear the sounds.

A Minnesota State Trooper was driving in the area at the time of the crash. The squad camera captured the incident, police said.

The intersection does not have a lot of vehicle-train collisions, authorities said.