Robbinsdale Schools tech staffer arrested for possessing child porn

The Brief The St. Louis Park Police Department arrested an adult male on Tuesday for possession of pornographic material involving minors during a search warrant. The man is a tech employee with the Robbinsdale School District. He's in the Hennepin County Jail, awaiting felony charges.



The St. Louis Park Police Department says an adult male was arrested Tuesday morning after a search warrant revealed he was in possession of pornographic material involving minors.

Officials with Robbinsdale Area Schools confirmed Tuesday the man in question is an employee of the district, providing technical support for staff and systems. The man does not have access to students.

Search warrant executed

What we know:

St. Louis Park police say they executed a search warrant at 7 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on the 5700 block of Highway 7. During the search, a man was arrested for possession child pornography. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail, pending felony charges.

Robbinsdale Schools responds

What they're saying:

The Robbinsdale School District sent a letter to staff and families confirming the man’s arrest. They say the man is not a classroom educator, provides technical support within schools as a local area network technician. The man worked at Lakeview Elementary School, and Sonnesyn Elementary School. He has been employed with the district since 2022.

"These allegations are deeply troubling and upsetting for all of us. This individual is not a classroom educator. Their role is to provide technical support for staff and systems within our schools. While they do not have regular, unsupervised access to students, we recognize that their presence in school buildings may still cause concern," Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch said in a statement.

Investigation ongoing

Why you should care:

Robbinsdale school officials say they are fully cooperating with St. Louis Park police in the investigation, and providing support to students and staff. The investigation is active and ongoing.