Robbery reported near University of Minnesota campus

The University of Minnesota is alerting its community of a robbery that happened near the campus, according to a SAFE-U emergency.

The alert states a robbery happened at 3 p.m. Friday near 14th Ave SE and 8th St S.

The suspects are described as two males. One was wearing acid jeans and a blue and white striped sweater. The other was wearing gray hoodie that was pulled around his face. The two left in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.