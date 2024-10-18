Rick Nolan, former northern MN congressman, dies at 80

article

The Brief Rick Nolan, who represented Minnesota's 8th Congressional District and 6th Congressional District, died at 80. He is being remembered as a "dedicated public servant" and a "one-of-a-kind leader" by Minnesota DFL members. Nolan served in two separate congressional stints more than 30 years apart from each other.



Former Minnesota Congressman Rick Nolan died at the age of 80 after representing Minnesota's 8th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress from 2013 to 2019 and the state's 6th Congressional District from 1975 to 1981.

Who was Rick Nolan?

His career began when he was elected in 1974 to Minnesota's 6th Congressional District after his second electoral run.

The Associated Press reports that after three terms, he decided not to run in 1980, the same year many Democrats backed Sen. Ted Kennedy instead of supporting a reelection bid by President Jimmy Carter.

He returned to politics in 2012 to defeat Rep. Chip Cravaack for the 8th Congressional District.

Nolan then defeated Republican challenger Stewart Mills in 2016, which was the nation’s most expensive congressional race at the time, with more than $17 million spent in a district of about 650,000 voters.

He announced his retirement in 2018, adding that he would not seek reelection in the state's 8th Congressional District.

Shortly after announcing his retirement from Congress, Nolan joined former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson in a run for governor as her running mate.

At the time of the governor's race, Nolan said, "I am going to make one pledge and that's a pledge to the people of Minnesota to put their interests first. We're not running against Tim or Erin. We're running for Minnesota, and we're running based on what we can offer to the people of Minnesota using the expertise we both have."

Nolan also added "Our goal is to put an end to the partisan divides and division and gridlock, and to offer Minnesota a problem-solvers administration."

Although that run was unsuccessful, Nolan remained active both in the political world and in Minnesota's natural landscape.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said that Nolan was still giving speeches for legislative candidates just weeks before his death.

Nolan was also an avid outdoorsman, clearing trails in the woods on his ATV just this past weekend, Klobuchar added.

His widow, Mary Nolan, said Rick suffered from heart issues and died at their home in Nisswa, Minnesota, the Associated Press reports.

Words of remembrance were shared by Minnesota politicians who praised Nolan for his commitment to the people of northern Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz statement

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared a post that said, "Rick Nolan was a giant in Northern Minnesota and in Congress, a tireless advocate for working people, and his speeches could blow the lid off the roof. It was an honor to serve Minnesotans alongside him. Gwen and I are sending our love to his family as we mourn this loss."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar statement

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke during a news conference on Friday afternoon, saying he was a "one-of-a-kind leader and a champion for the Northland."

During the news conference, Sen. Klobuchar said she spoke to Nolan's widow, and shared that Nolan's death was "very sudden" and that "it happened in his sleep."

The senator also released a statement that partially said "He was the comeback kid. He went from being one of the youngest members of Congress to being one of the oldest freshmen when he was sworn in again at 69. He was the consummate outdoorsman, friend of labor, and he never forgot where he came from. John and my thoughts and prayers are with Mary and his family."

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum statement

U.S. Representative Betty McCollum said "I send my deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend and former colleague Rick Nolan. Congressman Nolan was a champion for Northern Minnesota and a fighter for working women and men across our state. A committed public servant who loved the Northland, he was a true Minnesotan — one need look no further than his hot dish competition, where he’d share sap that he harvested, venison that he hunted, and wild rice that he gathered with his own hands. My thoughts are with his wife, Mary, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Minnesota DFL statement

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said, "Rick Nolan was a champion for the Northland who fought fiercely to protect working people from corporate interests. From Ely to Duluth, he was an ambassador for the DFL creed that ‘we all do better when we all do better.’ Our thoughts are with his family and all who came to know and love this dedicated public servant."