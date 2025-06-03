Reward being offered for tips on killing of popular breeding elk in Wisconsin

article

The Brief A reward is being offered for information on the killing of an elk bull in Wisconsin earlier this year. The elk was found dead in March. A $5,500 reward is being offered for tips that lead to the successful prosecution of the shooter.



Authorities are offering a reward for tips on the illegal killing of a popular breeding elk in Wisconsin.

Elk killed in Wisconsin

The backstory:

The bull, identified as #244, was found dead on the morning of March 18 by Wisconsin DNR staff working on an elk capture and relocation project.

The DNR says a necropsy found the elk had died from gunshot wounds. Number 244 was one of the primary breeding bulls for the Central Elk Herd and one of the last remaining bulls brought to Wisconsin from Kentucky in 2016.

The elk was found on private property off East Snow Creek Road just north of Black River Falls, and about 45 miles south of Eau Claire along Interstate 94. Authorities say the elk was wearing a GPS collar and trail cameras have provided some information on the shooting.

Reward now offering in elk's killing

What we know:

In a news release on Tuesday, the Wisconsin DNR announced that a reward was being offered for tips leading to a successful prosecution of the person responsible for the shooting.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering $5,000 and the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club is adding another $500.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the shooting, you can submit tips to:

The DNR says tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, that could be helpful to the investigation is urged to contact the DNR's confidential Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367 – though tips made through this hotline may not be eligible for the reward.