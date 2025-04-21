Popular breeding elk illegally shot in western Wisconsin: DNR

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is looking for information on the recent illegal shooting of a well-known bull elk in Black River Falls. Bull No. 244 was considered one of the primary breeding bulls for the Central Elk Herd. The DNR said the animal was also one of the largest and most photographed bulls in the state. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the DNR.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help after a well-known breeding bull elk was found illegally shot last month.

Elk illegally killed

The backstory:

DNR staff discovered the bull, identified as #244, the morning of March 18 while working on an elk capture and relocation project. The deceased animal was located on private property off East Snow Creek Road, just north of Black River Falls, according to a DNR press release on Monday.

The DNR said the elk died from gunshot wound injuries. The animal was one of the primary breeding bulls for the Central Elk Herd, and was among the last of the remaining elk brought to the state from Kentucky in 2016, according to the DNR.

What they're saying:

"The illegal shooting of bull 244 is a tremendous loss for the central elk herd and citizens of Wisconsin. The illegal harvest of a bull of this magnitude reduces opportunity to the hunting community and to recreationalists attempting to photograph or see elk within Jackson County," said Christina Kizewski, central elk herd biologist. "Bull 244 was one of the largest and most photographed bulls in the state and has contributed to the successful growth of the newly established herd through his breeding efforts."

The incident remains under investigation. The DNR said the elk’s GPS radio collar and cellular trail cameras in the area have provided some information for investigators.

What you can do:

The DNR is urging anyone with information to submit a tip to the online confidential hotline here, or by calling 1-800-847-9367.