Retired tugboat remains partially submerged in Duluth port

A sinking tugboat is capturing a lot of attention on the North Shore.

The Army Corps of Engineers says the privately owned boat named "Lake Superior" began taking on water over the weekend.

Contractors are keeping it afloat and working to remove all potential pollutants like diesel, fuel and oil. They'll watch it until the boat is emptied.

After that, the Coast Guard will move out, and the private owner of the 1940s tugboat will decide what to do next.