'Rescue vehicle' may be needed to bring cosmonauts, NASA astronaut home from space

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
14
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

'Rescue vehicle' may be needed to bring cosmonauts, NASA astronaut home from space

By Emilee Speck
Published 
Air and Space
FOX Weather
soyuz-leak-1.jpg article

A NASA TV image of the leaking Soyuz spacecraft on Dec. 15.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA and the Russian Space Agency managers are still working on a plan for how two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut will return to Earth after their ride home from the International Space Station was damaged.

Ground teams discovered a substance leaking from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station's Russian Rassvet module on Dec. 14. 

NASA said the suspected leak source is the Soyuz external radiator cooling loop, which helps keep the spacecraft at the right operating temperature. There are two coolant loops on the spacecraft, one that feeds into the crew compartment and one external. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

7022f511-

The SoyuzMS-22 spacecraft (on the right) was discovered leaking coolant into space on Dec. 14, 2022. (Image: NASA)

Roscosmos director of human spaceflight Sergei Krikalev told reporters on Thursday two small holes caused all the coolant on the Soyuz spacecraft to leak out. 

Kirkalev said there are two damaged areas, one about 4 millimeters in the coolant loop and another 1-millimeter hole on the radiator. 

NASA ISS manager Joel Montalbano said more imagery analysis is needed to determine how the spacecraft was damaged. One theory was the ongoing Geminid Meteor Shower.

"We did look at the meteor showers that were occurring, and both the trajectory team in Houston and the trajectory team in Moscow confirmed it was not from the meteor shower. That was in the wrong direction," Montalbano said. "We've got some work to do with imagery to better understand if it was a meteorite hit or if it was a hardware issue."

The damage could have been caused by another meteorite, unrelated to the Geminids, or a piece of orbital space debris, according to Montalbano. 

blog_iss066e081189.jpg

The space station as seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during its departure on Nov. 8, 2021. (Image: NASA)

Expand

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin arrived at the ISS in September onboard the Soyuz, and the Russian spacecraft is also their ride home. 

WHY A SPACECRAFT CLAW WAS BUILT TO CLEAN UP SPACE JUNK

Kirkalev said mission managers are still trying to determine if the Soyuz can undock and re-enter Earth's atmosphere safely with the three crew members or if another Soyuz will need to bring them home. 

"Now we are doing formal analysis to see if we can use this vehicle to do a nominal reentry with the crew … or we need to send a rescue vehicle to the station in the future," Kirkalev said.

The Soyuz and SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS are the only way astronauts can get back to Earth. 

Another Soyuz was scheduled to launch in March. Kirkalev said that the launch could be moved up several weeks if needed.

Screen-Shot-2022-12-03-at-9.53.29-AM.jpg

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada rides the CanadaArm2 while holding a new solar array during installation outside the International Space Station on Dec. 3, 2022. (Image: NASA)

It's been a busy few weeks on the ISS, where seven astronauts and cosmonauts live and work.

On Wednesday, NASA delayed Rubio and NASA astronauts Josh Cassada's spacewalk due to a threat from orbital space debris. Using the Russian Progress cargo spacecraft, the ISS maneuvered out of harm's way. NASA said the space trash in question from a Russian rocket part never put the ISS crew in danger. 

After the 24-hour delay, Rubio and Cassada began their spacewalk on Thursday to finish installing new rollout solar arrays outside the ISS, part of the ongoing work to upgrade the 24-year-old space station's power grid.

LINK: GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOXWEATHER.COM