Rescue equipment stolen from St. Paul Fire Department during training

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Someone stole rescue equipment from the St. Paul Fire Department while firefighters were training at the Mounds Bluff park. (Photo credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

The St. Paul Fire Department says someone stole rescue equipment while firefighters were conducting training at a park over the weekend.

The theft occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday at Indian Mounds Regional Park.

The stolen equipment, which consisted of carabiners, pulleys and ascent/descent equipment used for rope rescues, will cost approximately $4,000 to replace.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department.