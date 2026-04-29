Reps. Engen, Hudson, Falconer to face ethics hearings

The Brief Three members of the Minnesota House will face the ethics committee on Friday. The committee met Tuesday to establish ground rules for the hearing on complaints against Elliot Engen, Walter Hudson, and Alex Falconer. Engen was arrested and charged with DWI, and Hudson was in the car with him and armed. Falconer is accused of acting as a Boundary Waters lobbyist inside the legislature



Three members of the Minnesota House will face the ethics committee on Friday.

Ethics Committee hearing

What we know:

The committee met Tuesday to establish ground rules for the hearing on complaints against Elliot Engen, Walter Hudson, and Alex Falconer.

Engen got a DWI last month with Hudson in the car and armed.

Both Republicans were photographed drinking at a bar shortly after leaving on the middle of an education committee and then they both came back for a floor session.

The other side:

When Democrats filed complaints against those two, Republicans responded by filing a complaint against Falconer.

They say he’s been acting as a Boundary Waters lobbyist inside the legislature.

Falconer says everything he did was cleared by nonpartisan staff, and the GOP is just trying to distract from Engen and Hudson.