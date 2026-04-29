Reps. Engen, Hudson, Falconer to face ethics hearings
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three members of the Minnesota House will face the ethics committee on Friday.
Ethics Committee hearing
What we know:
The committee met Tuesday to establish ground rules for the hearing on complaints against Elliot Engen, Walter Hudson, and Alex Falconer.
Engen got a DWI last month with Hudson in the car and armed.
Both Republicans were photographed drinking at a bar shortly after leaving on the middle of an education committee and then they both came back for a floor session.
The other side:
When Democrats filed complaints against those two, Republicans responded by filing a complaint against Falconer.
They say he’s been acting as a Boundary Waters lobbyist inside the legislature.
Falconer says everything he did was cleared by nonpartisan staff, and the GOP is just trying to distract from Engen and Hudson.