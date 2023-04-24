Report: ‘Twilight’ series in the works with book author Stephenie Meyer at the helm

With nearly every film franchise getting a streaming service adaptation, it should come as no surprise that the highly revered vampire drama "Twilight" saga would be next in line for fans.

That’s according to an exclusive report from the Hollywood Reporter which writes that a series version of Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book saga is currently in early development with Lionsgate.

Hollywood Reporter reports that writer and producer Sinead Daly, who’s credited with having worked on such hit shows like "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," "The Get Down," and many more, is attached to write for the upcoming series.

Meyer is also reported to be involved in the development of the television adaptation of her books.

The news follows the adaptation of many beloved fantasy series from film to television.

Amazon Prime made headlines for spending a whopping half a million dollars on its first season of its "Lord of the Rings" series and earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced a "decade-long series" based on the "Harry Potter" books would be coming to streaming services.



