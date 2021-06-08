Rep. Omar calls on DOJ to investigate more Minnesota law enforcement agencies

Rep. Ilhan Omar sent a letter to the Justice Department Tuesday calling for investigations into a handful of Minnesota law enforcement agencies.

In April, the Justice Department announced it would open a patterns and practices investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar’s letter is asking the Justice Department to conduct additional investigations into the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the Richfield Police Department, the Edina Police Department and the St. Anthony Police Department.

READ NEXT: What DOJ probes into other police departments mean for Minneapolis

A number of Minnesota legislators, county commissioners and city councilmembers also signed on to the letter.

In the letter, Omar wrote, "The MPD practices that led to Mr. Floyd’s death are not unique among Minnesota law enforcement."

Advertisement

The letter goes on to say, "Minnesota has some of the nation’s worst and most persistent racial disparities, and the DOJ’s investigation of systemic issues in Minnesota law enforcement would be an important step toward addressing our state’s racial inequities."