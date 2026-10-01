Minneapolis approves requiring person inside driverless vehicles

The Brief Minneapolis City Council members have approved an ordinance that will require "human monitors" inside driverless vehicles operated by companies such as Waymo. The ordinance mandates a human safety monitor, with a driver’s license, to be in a driverless vehicle during operation and have immediate access to "steering, braking, and acceleration." The first-of-its-kind regulations in the U.S. could still be vetoed by Mayor Frey, otherwise would begin in October 2027.



The Minneapolis City Council has approved an ordinance that would require a person to be inside and act as a "human monitor" for driverless rideshare vehicles that operate within the city.

Minneapolis robotaxi ordinance

What we know:

After previously advancing through committees, the full council approved the measure by a vote of 7-6 on Thursday, with members Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jamal Osman, Jamison Whiting, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Aurin Chowdhury opting to pass the increased regulations.

The ordinance mandates a city-issued license that requires a human safety monitor, with a driver’s license, to be in a driverless vehicle during operation and have immediate access to "steering, braking, and acceleration." Essentially, a driver, even if the vehicle’s artificial intelligence is doing the actual driving. That monitor would also be paid minimum wage.

The measure would make Minneapolis the first U.S. city to require a person in the driver’s seat for what’s become known as "robotaxis."

Dig deeper:

Supporters of the technology, popularized by companies such as Waymo, argue that the use of autonomous vehicles makes travel safer – both on the roads and for those opting to use them, citing reduced crashes and potential for assault and discrimination.

Meanwhile, critics argue the advancement of the technology poses a threat to current rideshare workers.

What they're saying:

"This policy seeks to set a standardized set of policies that protect our workers. It’s not passed for a specific company," said council member Wonsley prior to the vote. "It aims to set a threshold of expectations of what is needed to protect our workers. This is a starting place."

"No other city in the U.S. requires this, and the authors [of the ordinance] have refused to wait to move this forward until we receive a full research report," said council member Elizabeth Shaffer prior to the vote. "We live in a free market society. Our residents, including those in the disability community, want the ability to choose… I disagree that we are doing any meaningful action here… I think this is part of why other municipalities often look at Minneapolis with concern: When we jump out ahead of research and create policy that is affecting other jurisdictions, people wonder what we are doing."

The backstory:

Waymo has been present on Minneapolis streets for months, using its tech to map city streets ahead of any potential rollout.

The Minneapolis City Council also previously pushed for a measure that prompted the Minnesota Legislature to eventually pass a deal that set minimum pay standards for Lyft and Uber drivers.

What's next:

The ordinance could still be vetoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been critical of the measure in the past.

If not, it would go into effect in October 2027.