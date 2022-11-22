Red Stag Supperclub in NE Mpls announces closure at end of year

Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis.

"Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was the first place that was an ode to my family, and I'm very proud of its 15-year run," Kim Bartmann, operator and founder, said in a statement.

The last day of service to the public is Saturday, December 31, 2022, according to a press release.

In a statement announcing the decision, Bartmann in said the decision was due to social unrest, COVID-19, and changing consumer habits among the factors in the decision.

"Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said in the statement. "I need to leverage our company’s assets to keep on top of these changes and do what I think is best for our employees and our guests. This was a very difficult and heart-wrenching decision; it will take some time for me to process the closing of the Red Stag Supperclub."

According to its social media, the Red Stag features a north-woods style menu focusing on locally farmed and organic ingredients.

Red Stag Supperclub opened in 2007 as the first LEED-CI certified restaurant in Minnesota, and has since become a staple in Northeast Minneapolis due in part to its Fish Fry Fridays.

Bartmann said she is hoping to absorb Red Stag’s employees at other restaurant locations.