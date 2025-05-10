Red Flag warning in place Saturday for northwest Minnesota fire danger

article

The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag warning for fire danger in the northwest part of the state on Saturday.

Red Flag fire warning

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning in nine Minnesota counties in the northwest part of the state.

Those counties are Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.

The warning is set to be in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday due to extreme fire danger.

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison said in a news release that "When fire risk is this high it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire."

The DNR said it will not activate any open burning permits during the Red Flag warning and adds that campfires are discouraged.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch set for Sunday, May 11, in 61 Minnesota counties in response to the weather forecast predicting high winds and relative low humidity.

More information can be found here.

Anyone interested in getting wildfire risk updates can text "FIRE" to 66468.