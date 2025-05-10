Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Red Lake County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, East Marshall County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County

Red Flag warning in place Saturday for northwest Minnesota fire danger

By
Published  May 10, 2025 11:00am CDT
Wildfires
FOX 9
article

Minnesota fire danger map provided by the Minnesota DNR (updated at 11 a.m. on May 10, 2025). (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A Red Flag warning has been issued for fire danger in nine Minnesota counties.
    • Those counties are Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.
    • There is also a Fire Weather Watch set for Sunday, May 11, in 61 Minnesota counties.

MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag warning for fire danger in the northwest part of the state on Saturday.

Red Flag fire warning

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning in nine Minnesota counties in the northwest part of the state.

Those counties are Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.

The warning is set to be in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday due to extreme fire danger. 

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison said in a news release that "When fire risk is this high it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire."

The DNR said it will not activate any open burning permits during the Red Flag warning and adds that campfires are discouraged. 

There is also a Fire Weather Watch set for Sunday, May 11, in 61 Minnesota counties in response to the weather forecast predicting high winds and relative low humidity. 

More information can be found here.

Anyone interested in getting wildfire risk updates can text "FIRE" to 66468. 

The Source: This story used information shared by the Minnesota DNR.  

WildfiresFireMinnesota DNR