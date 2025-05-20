Red flag warning issued in northeastern Minnesota as wildfires continue to burn

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for seven counties in northeastern Minnesota, including St. Louis County, where three wildfires are burning. The NWS said there's an increased fire danger risk due to the relatively low humidity and strong winds. The warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.



The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning in northeastern Minnesota as crews continue to battle three wildfires in the region.

Unfortunately, northeastern Minnesota is missing out on the soaking rain that much of the state is getting on Tuesday. The multi-day rain event could drop 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the Twin Cities metro. The Duluth area will get under an inch of rain while areas to the northeast likely won't get any.

Red Flag warning issued

Local perspective:

The NWS issued a Red Flag warning for seven counties in northeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, including St. Louis County, where the wildfires are burning. The NWS says there's an increased fire danger risk due to the relatively low humidity and strong winds.

The warning is in place from noon until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The affected counties include Beltrami, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis.

"When fire risk is this high, it’s important to be careful with anything that could spark a wildfire," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

There is currently no opening burning allowed in northeastern Minnesota.

Red Flag warning for May 20, 2025. (FOX 9)

Wildfires burn in northern Minnesota

Big picture view:

Crews have been battling wildfires in northern Minnesota for more than a week, including two major fires in St. Louis County, about 35 miles north of Duluth.

As of May 19, the Camp House is just over 12,000 acres and is 40% contained. The Jenkins Creek fire remains over 16,000 acres and is now 6% contained. The Munger Shaw fire is around 1,200 acres and 95% contained.

Officials said these fires have destroyed more than 150 structures, including about 30 year-round homes.