MN wildfires live updates: Crews continue to battle Brimson Complex, Munger Shaw fires

The Brief Fire crews are continuing to battle three wildfires north of Duluth. The Munger Shaw fire is 95% contained, the Camp House fire is 40% contained and the Jenkins Creek fire is 6% contained. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for northeastern Minnesota on Tuesday due to extreme fire risk conditions.



Fire crews continue to make progress against three wildfires burning north of Duluth, but a Red Flag warning has been issued in northeastern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions on Tuesday.

Wildfires overview

Big picture view:

As of Monday night, the Munger Shaw fire is at 1,259 acres and is nearly 95% contained. The Camp House fire is 40% contained, while the Jenkins Creek fire is 6% contained, up from 0% on Sunday.

Roads around the larger fires are slowly reopening, and all evacuation zones for the Munder Shaw fire have been lifted as of Monday night.

Unfortunately, northern Minnesota is missing out on the soaking rain that much of the state is getting. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for seven counties in northeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, including St. Louis County where the wildfires are burning. The National Weather Service says there's an increased fire danger risk due to the relatively low humidity and strong winds.

Camp House fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

In an update on May 19, authorities say the Camp House fire is just over 12,000 acres and is 40% contained. The fire has not grown in the past several days.

"Great progress was made all along the fire’s perimeter and more handcrews arrived today, allowing other crews to be moved to active areas of the Jenkins Fire," said the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Jenkins Creek fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 12 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

In a May 19 update, officials say the Jenkins Creek wildfire remains over 16,000 acres and is now 6% contained. Firefighters are still prioritizing the protection of the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities.

Firefighters made "great progress" over the weekend with the cooler and wetter conditions. Firefighters are preparing for potentially drier and gustier conditions later in the week.

Crews are continuing to work the perimeter and interior of the fire. Air support, including helicopters and drones, will be used to help detect and catch flare-ups that may happen on Monday.

Munger Shaw fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

In a May 19 update, the Munger Shaw fire is around 1,200 acres and 95% containment, up from the 50% containment on Saturday. Officials say they will not provide further updates on this fire unless significant activity occurs.

All evacuation zones for the Munger Shaw fire have been lifted as of Monday night. The Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS) said around three to five people will be issued for the fire, and the Minnesota DNR will continue to monitor and patrol the region.

"While the fire is largely contained, smoldering hotspots within the fire's interior may continue to smolder and produce smoke until the fire area receives sufficient precipitation," said the MICS.

Red Flag Warning

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northeastern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. The affected counties include Beltrami, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis.

The relatively low humidity and strong winds mean fires that do start can spread quickly and grow out of control. There is currently no opening burning allowed in northeastern Minnesota.

"When fire risk is this high, it’s important to be careful with anything that could spark a wildfire," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

The warning is in place from noon until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.