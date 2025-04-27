REAL ID deadline is now 10 days away

The Brief Starting May 7, REAL ID-compliant identification will be required to board a domestic flight in the United States. The post-9/11 REAL ID Act was passed in 2005, but was delayed repeatedly over the past two decades. In Minnesota, there are multiple options, including passports, passport cards, enhanced driver's licenses, or REAL ID driver's licenses.



In just ten days, the REAL ID deadline takes effect across the United States, meaning a standard driver's license won't be good enough to fly.

REAL ID deadline

What we know:

Starting May 7, you will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to get on an airplane or visit a federal building.

IDs like passports and passport cards are REAL ID compliant. In Minnesota, you can also apply for a REAL ID driver's license or an enhanced license, which are both valid for flying. Like a passport card, an enhanced ID also allows you to cross the border by car.

The other side:

These identifications also meet REAL ID standards:

Foreign government-issued passport

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Department of Defense ID

The backstory:

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 as a step to make flights safer in the aftermath of 9/11. But, over the past two decades, the implementation of the law has been delayed repeatedly, after pushback from state governments.

Getting a REAL ID

Big picture view:

Again, there is no requirement to get a REAL ID driver's license, if you already have another form of identification than meets REAL ID standards, like a passport or passport card. Those IDs or any of the others listed above as REAL ID-compliant will allow you to board flights.

If you want to get a REAL ID, you can apply at most Driver and Vehicle Services offices. You can find a center near you that takes REAL ID applications by clicking here.

The requirements to get a REAL ID are higher and more stringent than a standard license. You will need to bring three documents: one proving your identity, date of birth, and legal U.S. presence and two proving your current Minnesota residency. You also need to know your Social Security number.

What you can do:

These are some of the documents you can use to get a REAL ID.

Documents to prove your identity (pick 1)

Birth certificate

Consular report of birth abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State

Unexpired passport

Permanent resident card

Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)

Unexpired permanent resident card (Form I-551)

Unexpired foreign passport with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on Form 1-94/I-94A with photograph

Unexpired foreign passport or Unrecognized Passport or Waiver Cases (DS-232) with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on machine-readable immigrant visa (MRIV)

Unexpired employment authorization document (Form I766)

Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa (affixed), accompanied by a Form I-94 documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance (If the Form I-94 is endorsed "DS" then a Form F1, Form I-20, Form DS-2019, or Form I-551 is also needed)

Documents to prove your residency (pick 2)

Valid, unexpired Minnesota driver’s license, instruction permit or ID card

Current insurance declaration page or card for health, automobile, homeowner’s or renter’s insurance

Federal or state income tax return - most recent tax filing year

Minnesota property tax statement (current or prior calendar year) OR proposed property tax statement (current year) (Must list same address in both property description and mailing address)

Minnesota vehicle certificate of title

Filed property deed or title for current residence

Mortgage documents for the applicant’s principal residence

Unexpired Minnesota professional license (e.g., nursing or cosmetology)

Selective Service card

Military orders that are still in effect at the time of application (Must include DD-2058)

Valid license issued pursuant to the game and fish laws.

These documents cannot be more than 90 days old:

Affidavit of residence for those in a group home, communal living arrangement, cooperative, or religious order

Assisted living or nursing home statement

These documents cannot be more than 180 days old:

Certified transcript from a US high school

Certified transcript from a Minnesota college or university

Certified student summary report from a US high school

These documents cannot be more than a year old:

Home utility bill or hook-up work order (Utilities include: internet, cable, phone, cell phone, electric, gas, garbage, water, delivered fuel)

U.S. bank or financial information with account numbers redacted (you can only use one): Bank account statement, credit or debit card statement, brokerage account statement, money market account statement, health savings account statement, retirement account statement, residential lease agreement for the applicant’s principal residence, Must show address and signatures)

Employment pay stub that lists the employer’s name and address

Minnesota unemployment insurance benefit statement

Statement from a boarding care facility licensed under section 144.50 to 144.56

Supplemental security income award statement

If your ID has a star in the corner (pictured above) it is REAL ID compliant. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

If you aren't sure what type of license you have, you can check your ID for a gold star (pictured above). If your license has that star, usually in the top right corner, it is REAL ID compliant.