REAL ID application office opens at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Minnesota leaders are increasing their efforts to get more Minnesotans REAL ID compliant as the October deadline approaches.

Wednesday morning, Governor Tim Walz debuted a new REAL ID office inside Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. At the office, people can apply for REAL ID and get their questions answered.

"This is going to take us some time to get these done," said Governor Walz. "We're working with the Legislature to make sure that we have a capacity to be able to surge with the need that will come."

When applying for REAL ID, Minnesotans will need to bring multiple documents, which include the following:

one document that proves your identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States

one document proving a social security number

two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota

For a full list of accepted documents, click here.

As of February 28, 14.25 percent of Minnesotans are REAL ID compliant.

Starting October 1, Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to board an airplane or go inside federal buildings.