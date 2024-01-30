Man kicked out of Wisconsin bar shoots through window, injuring patron

Police in Hammond, Wisconsin say a man kicked out of a bar after an altercation fired multiple shots through the window, injuring a patron inside. Police say the shooting happened at about 12:51 a.m. Tuesday at Ras’ on Main, located at 855 Davis Street.

The patron who fired the shots fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been located. The shooting victim was treated and released at the scene, with minor injuries.

"While this appears to be an isolated incident, the suspect remains at large and the firearm has not been recovered," Hammond police said.

According to police, a 911 caller reported there had been an altercation in the bar, and that one of the subjects had been removed from the bar. While that person was outside on the sidewalk, he fired several rounds from a handgun.

Officers from the Hammond Police Department, Baldwin Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to secure the scene. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 715-796-2345 or vohpolice@hammondwi.org.