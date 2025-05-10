Randolph's Carter Raymond reaches 1,000 career strikeouts

The Brief Randolph high school softball pitcher Carter Raymond reached her goal of 1,000 strikeouts on Friday. The Gopher commit went on to strike out 15 batters during the game. She is now in fifth place for career strikeouts for Minnesota high school softball.



History was made for Randolph high school softball pitcher, Carter Raymond, when she officially joined the 1,000 strikeouts club.

Carter Raymond reaches 1,000 strikeouts

Big picture view:

Raymond achieved the goal after striking out the first two batters she faced.

The Gopher commit went on to strike out 15 batters on Friday.

When asked how it feels to accomplish this milestone, Raymond said this:

"Kinda relieved, but also super rewarding because I know how hard I worked for this achievement, and I know how hard my catcher has worked for this achievement. So, a lot of the credit goes to her as well. But just relieved to get this milestone over with and actually reach it.

Raymond now ranks in fifth place for career strikeouts for Minnesota state high school softball.