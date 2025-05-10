Randolph's Carter Raymond reaches 1,000 career strikeouts

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, McLeod County, South Cass County, Kanabec County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, South Aitkin County, Faribault County, Rice County, Central St. Louis County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, North Cass County, Anoka County, Washington County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Koochiching County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County
4
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Red Lake County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Barron County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Stearns County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Stevens County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Koochiching County, Mille Lacs County, North Itasca County, Meeker County, North Cass County, Renville County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Northern Aitkin County, Kandiyohi County, North St. Louis County, Nicollet County, South Itasca County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Benton County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, Yellow Medicine County, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County, North Beltrami County, East Otter Tail County, Clay County, Hubbard County, South Beltrami County, Red Lake County, Wilkin County, West Polk County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, Norman County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Polk County, West Marshall County

Randolph's Carter Raymond reaches 1,000 career strikeouts

By
Published  May 10, 2025 12:26pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9

1,000 career strikeouts for Randolph's Carter Raymond

Randolph High School softball pitcher and Gopher commit Carter Raymond made history when she joined the 1,000 strikeout club.

The Brief

    • Randolph high school softball pitcher Carter Raymond reached her goal of 1,000 strikeouts on Friday.
    • The Gopher commit went on to strike out 15 batters during the game.
    • She is now in fifth place for career strikeouts for Minnesota high school softball.

RANDOLPH, Minn. (FOX 9) - History was made for Randolph high school softball pitcher, Carter Raymond, when she officially joined the 1,000 strikeouts club.

Carter Raymond reaches 1,000 strikeouts 

Big picture view:

Raymond achieved the goal after striking out the first two batters she faced.

The Gopher commit went on to strike out 15 batters on Friday.

When asked how it feels to accomplish this milestone, Raymond said this:

"Kinda relieved, but also super rewarding because I know how hard I worked for this achievement, and I know how hard my catcher has worked for this achievement. So, a lot of the credit goes to her as well. But just relieved to get this milestone over with and actually reach it.

Raymond now ranks in fifth place for career strikeouts for Minnesota state high school softball.

The Source: This story used information gathered by a FOX 9 crew at the Friday game where the thousandth pitch was recorded. 

SportsMinnesota