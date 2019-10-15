Ramsey County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect believed to be involved in 3 sexual assaults

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in three sexual assaults and one burglary of an occupied dwelling.

All three crimes occurred earlier this month and authorities say they have evidence linking the suspect to all of them.

It is believed the suspect is driving an early 2000s Volvo S40 with Minnesota plates.

If you can identify this individual or you believe you may be a victim, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.