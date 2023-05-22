Ramsey County contractor dies following ATV rollover

article

A Ramsey County Parks and Rec contractor with Native Resource Preservation LLC died after the ATV he was riding rolled onto its side and landed on him Monday.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old man contracted to do a controlled burn in the Fish Creek Recreation Area succumbed to his injuries after the ATV he was riding rolled onto its side, pinning him underneath.

He was from Lino Lakes, but has not yet been identified by a medical examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.