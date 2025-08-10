Ramsey County deputies arrest man after 130-mph chase in St. Paul: Video

The Brief A 25-year-old man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit in St. Paul. Video shows the driver racing down Randolph Avenue, sometimes crossing over the center lane. Deputies said the driver has a criminal history, including past incidents of fleeing police.



A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in St. Paul after a pursuit with speeds topping 130 mph, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

St. Paul pursuit

What we know:

The chase started early Saturday morning around midnight along West Seventh Street in St. Paul.

A video posted by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows deputies pursuing the driver on a side street, before racing westbound down Randolph Avenue. At time, the driver crosses over into oncoming traffic as deputies trail behind.

Deputies were able to PIT maneuver the driver near Brimhall Street – a block east of Snelling Avenue.

Local perspective:

Dashcam video shows the driver running away on foot after the PIT. Deputies were eventually able to track the 25-year-old man down. They say the man has a criminal history including obstruction, assault, fleeing officers, and drunk driving.

It's unclear exactly what charges the man will face related to the recent pursuit.