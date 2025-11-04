Expand / Collapse search

Ramsey County approves $450,000 in emergency funds to 11 food shelves

By
Published  November 4, 2025 3:34pm CST
Ramsey County
FOX 9
SNAP benefits lapse on Nov. 1 for Minnesotans

SNAP benefits lapse on Nov. 1 for Minnesotans

Food stamps, or SNAP benefits, will expire for Minnesotans on Nov. 1, unless a resolution to the current federal government shutdown is reached. FOX 9’s Mike Manzoni has the latest, including the recent development that President Trump must release emergency funds to help temporarily bridge any gaps.

The Brief

    • As a government shutdown continues, more than 450,000 Minnesotans are expected to lose federal SNAP benefits.
    • Ramsey County has announced $450,000 in emergency funding to support 11 food shelters within the county.
    • County officials say $380,000 of the approved funds will go to the local shelters to provide food, with an additional $70,000 reserved to purchase infant formula.

RAMSEY CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - While more than 450,000 Minnesotans wait for decisions regarding the availability of SNAP benefits during a federal government shutdown, Ramsey County officials have approved $450,000 in emergency funding for food shelters throughout the county to help stock resources needed in the community.

Ramsey County emergency funding

What we know:

In an announcement on Tuesday, county officials say $380,000 of the approved funds will go to local food shelves to provide food support, with an additional $70,000 reserved to purchase infant formula.

Officials estimate 35,500 households — or 68,500 people — in Ramsey County currently receive SNAP assistance of an average of $170 per month.

Dig deeper:

The one-time funding will support 11 food shelves currently serving county residents that were contracted providers based on location and the number of people they serve.

The organizations receiving funds are:

  • Keystone Community Services ($40,000)
  • Neighborhood House ($40,000)
  • Open Cupboard ($40,000)
  • Sanneh Foundation ($40,000)
  • Merrick Community Services ($40,000)
  • White Bear Area Food Shelf ($40,000)
  • Corner Shelf ($40,000)
  • Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES - $25,000)
  • Hallie Q. Brown Community Center ($25,000)
  • Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul — Department of Indian Work ($25,000)
  • Vineyard Community Services (VCS - $25,000)

Each organization will be required to use the funds by the end of the year, according to Ramsey County officials.

What they're saying:

"Emergency food providers are facing a demand that's larger than their current resources can address, and that’s where local government can help," said County Manager Ling Becker in a statement. "We understand that a fast response is essential in a crisis, which is why we had approved contracts ready to go — a process we developed while addressing urgent food needs during COVID-19. We're grateful to be able to support the critical work of these providers during this federal shutdown."

The Source: Information provided by Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.

Ramsey CountyPolitics