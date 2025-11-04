Ramsey County approves $450,000 in emergency funds to 11 food shelves

The Brief As a government shutdown continues, more than 450,000 Minnesotans are expected to lose federal SNAP benefits. Ramsey County has announced $450,000 in emergency funding to support 11 food shelters within the county. County officials say $380,000 of the approved funds will go to the local shelters to provide food, with an additional $70,000 reserved to purchase infant formula.



While more than 450,000 Minnesotans wait for decisions regarding the availability of SNAP benefits during a federal government shutdown, Ramsey County officials have approved $450,000 in emergency funding for food shelters throughout the county to help stock resources needed in the community.

Ramsey County emergency funding

What we know:

In an announcement on Tuesday, county officials say $380,000 of the approved funds will go to local food shelves to provide food support, with an additional $70,000 reserved to purchase infant formula.

Officials estimate 35,500 households — or 68,500 people — in Ramsey County currently receive SNAP assistance of an average of $170 per month.

Dig deeper:

The one-time funding will support 11 food shelves currently serving county residents that were contracted providers based on location and the number of people they serve.

The organizations receiving funds are:

Keystone Community Services ($40,000)

Neighborhood House ($40,000)

Open Cupboard ($40,000)

Sanneh Foundation ($40,000)

Merrick Community Services ($40,000)

White Bear Area Food Shelf ($40,000)

Corner Shelf ($40,000)

Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES - $25,000)

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center ($25,000)

Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul — Department of Indian Work ($25,000)

Vineyard Community Services (VCS - $25,000)

Each organization will be required to use the funds by the end of the year, according to Ramsey County officials.

What they're saying:

"Emergency food providers are facing a demand that's larger than their current resources can address, and that’s where local government can help," said County Manager Ling Becker in a statement. "We understand that a fast response is essential in a crisis, which is why we had approved contracts ready to go — a process we developed while addressing urgent food needs during COVID-19. We're grateful to be able to support the critical work of these providers during this federal shutdown."