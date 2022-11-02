Ralph Lauren, Fortnite announce digital apparel collaboration

article

Ralph Lauren announced it will be launching a digital apparel and accessories collection in collaboration with the popular online game Fortnite.

Ralph Lauren will be joining a long list of high-end fashion brands that have partnered with the game such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Moncler, according to The Verge.

The collection will be available in the Fortnite item shop where players can purchase different skins and accessories for their characters beginning Nov. 5.

In addition, for the first time in the company’s decades-long history, the iconic Polo Pony is getting a digital makeover to commemorate the collaboration.

Redesigned Polo Pony for the Ralph Lauren x Fortnite apparel/accessories collaboration. (Ralph Lauren)

And for fans who wished they could dress to match their Fortnite characters, Ralph Lauren will also be launching a physical collection that will closely resemble the digital outfits beginning Nov. 2. The physical apparel will be available exclusively on RalphLauren.com.

It will include the signature polo shirts, hats, hoodies, a button up and joggers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ralph Lauren x Fortnite apparel/accessories collaboration. (Ralph Lauren)

"Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today, our collaboration with Fortnite will deliver a groundbreaking experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers. Our partnership represents a completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand—designing for the metaverse first—that is thoroughly focused on the future. We are excited to continue to lead digital exploration, building on our decades-long track record of pioneering innovation," David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren, said in a news release.

"Authentically expressing yourself is core to the player experience inside Fortnite," Adam Sussman, President at Epic Games, added. "Ralph Lauren’s iconic ‘Polo’ design history together with the powerful versatility of Unreal Engine and the unmistakable style of Fortnite have resulted in an inspired campaign and timeless looks that Fortnite players worldwide are sure to love."

Ralph Lauren also announced it is working on creating an exact real-life replica of the boots featured in the digital apparel collection which will be available for purchase in the coming months.

Fortnite quickly became a global phenomenon after its debut in 2017. While it is best known for its free "Battle Royale" mode, where 100 players duke it out until only one combatant or squad remains, it is also home to concerts, movies and designated areas just for socializing. Epic said Fortnite had more than 350 million registered users in 2020.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.