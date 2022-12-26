Quiet after the storm: All ‘No Travel’ advisories lifted throughout Minnesota

After a winter storm leading up to the Christmas holiday that saw much of the state under blizzard warnings, the precipitation has finally cleared and a cold calm has set in - allowing all remaining ‘No Travel’ advisories from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to be cleared.

Monday morning MnDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the remaining four southwest Minnesota counties McLeod, Redwood, Renville and Meeker. At one point more than a dozen counties remained under the advisory.

The week will still start cold, as Monday will still be below average, with a high of around 11 degrees and wind chills making it feel like -5 degrees. By mid-week, temperatures will be above average in the mid-30s and hang around until the holiday weekend.