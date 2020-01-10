Purple and gold pride takes over Minnesota as divisional playoff approaches

article

Fans throughout Minnesota are getting pumped up for the Vikings’ NFC Divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Really excited,” said Jessica Schmitz, a Vikings fan. “It’s awesome we've made it this far with the Wild Card and we've done well."

At the Vikings team store inside U.S. Bank Stadium, fans are gearing up for Saturday's game.

"I'm confident,” said Schmitz. “95 percent. They can do it."

Former Gopher and Viking Tyrone Carter is hosting a watch party at The Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis, where the faithful can watch the game on a 25-foot projection screen and toast the team with shots named after the legendary Purple People Eaters.

"Nobody thought they'd win last week so,” said Carissa Utsch, the general manager of The Pourhouse. “The fact that they pulled that off out in New Orleans. I think people are really rooting for them now."

Advertisement

At Mystic Lake Casino, the Vikings are gambling their official viewing party will draw more than 1,000 people to see Kirk Cousins and company hopefully pull off another stunner in San Francisco.

"We've got the Skol Line drum line,” said Johnny Mackin, the director of brand marketing at Mystic Lake Casino. “We've got the cheerleaders. We've got Victor. We've got some alumni here. It’s going to be a very festive event."

Students across the state are lining up to cheer the Vikings on to victory with their very own Skol claps. One family in Blaine lit up their home with purple lights to honor the team.

After last Sunday's upset of the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota is basking in the afterglow of the team's underdog status. Now, all the fans need is a win.