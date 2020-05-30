Protesters gather in major US cities on Saturday over death of George Floyd

People gathered in major cities across the United States to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.



In the days after Floyd’s death, protests would continue across the country. Here is a brief snapshot of how some protests looked across the U.S. on Saturday, May 30.



Atlanta



Atlanta saw some of the most extreme unrest. While crews in that city worked to clean up glass and debris from rioting the night before, a large electronic billboard on Saturday morning still carried the message, “If you love Atlanta PLEASE GO HOME,” echoing the mayor’s pleas.



National Guard members blocked anyone from approaching heavily damaged buildings, including the College Football Hall of Fame and nearby restaurants.

As a result of the "violence demonstrated throughout the city", Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a 9 p.m. curfew.

Boston



According to WFXT, 10 people were arrested and four police officers suffered “non-life threatening injuries” amid the protests in Boston on Saturday.



Chicago



According to FOX 32 Chicago, hundreds of people came to the city’s downtown on Saturday to protest.



Several protesters could be seen throwing bottles, climbing onto cars and damaging property early Saturday near State and Harrison streets before officers took multiple people into custody.

In response to the escalating violence during Saturday's protests, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Dallas

Officers were out in full force Saturday as there were two more protests scheduled, according to Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

Some of Dallas' largest shopping centers were forced to shutdown due to threats or looting made on social media, according to Dallas police.

Chief Hall and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke at a press conference Saturday afternoon and condemned the people who looted and vandalized businesses in downtown after a protest was held over the death of George Floyd.

Dallas police said one officer was injured Friday night. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.



Denver



Governor Jared Polis tweeted on Saturday that he granted Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s request for support from the National Guard to help keep people safe amid protests in the Mile High City. The mayor also announced that Denver would be on a curfew through Monday.

Protesters had gathered at Colorado’s Capitol chanting, “I can’t breathe.”

Los Angeles



Protesters in Los Angeles gathered in the city's Fairfax District where they were met with a barrier of police. The crowds continued to slowly move into Beverly Hills.

FOX 11 reported that police fired rubber bullets and were attempting to control demonstrators. Several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles have also been vandalized.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for the city starting at 8 p.m. PT through 5 a.m. PT.

Minneapolis



A massive protest took place near the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct Saturday afternoon.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” Gov. Walz said. “It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”

A second rally took place where Floyd was detained. There, thousands gathered to enjoy food and community while honoring Floyd's memory and calling for justice.

New York



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged for calm as protests continued Saturday in the nation’s most populous city.

Video footage showed fireworks were being set off from a large crowd outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan. Near Times Square, a swath of protesters gathered with some chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.” Protests also continued into Brooklyn and Queens.

Philadelphia



In Philadelphia, protestors broke into City Hall Saturday afternoon. according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. As protests continued from Friday evening, public outrage over George Floyd’s death had not subsided.

Police briefly scuffled with the protesters outside the Municipal Services Building, where some were seen throwing bottles and attempting to use a fence to push through the police line.



Officers with riot shields, helmets and batons managed to move the crowd backward. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney pleaded with demonstrators to return home in a tweet Saturday.

Pittsburgh

As Saturday protests remained volatile, city officials announced the will implement a curfew that will be in effect at 8 p.m.

Mayor Bill Peduto condemed those who turned what started off as a peaceful protest into a "violent act of attention".

Salt Lake City



Gov. Garry Herbert condemned the violence and looting that took place during protests Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

Tear gas was deployed on protesters Saturday after a Salt Lake City police car was vandalized, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Organizers also say they are demonstrating for 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, who was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police one week ago, according to local affiliate FOX 13, who says that the department is expected to release body camera footage within 10 days of the incident.



Seattle



Leaders in Seattle urged people to be peaceful, but tensions had already risen between demonstrators and police by the time a 3:00 p.m. rally was scheduled to begin in downtown on Saturday, according to Q13.

Video showed objects being thrown and police using flash bangs and pepper spray.



Mayor Jenny Durkan’s concerns mirrored those of many mayors and governors across the country.

Washington, D.C.



FOX 5 DC reported that police brutality demonstrations erupted in the nation’s capital Saturday evening. A large crowd had gathered outside of the city’s police headquarters.

Hundreds of people converged on the White House for a second straight day to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump’s response, according to the Associated Press.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace," the president said in Florida after watching the launch of a SpaceX rocket. "Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos are the missions at hand.”