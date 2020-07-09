Prosecutors seek to put accused sexual predator charged with 32 offenses near U of M behind bars

article

An accused sexual predator was in court Thursday as prosecutors look to put the man behind bars.

Jory Wiebrand has been charged with 32 offenses involving at least 16 victims over the last several years.

He is accused of sexually assaulting, burglarizing, stalking and harassing women in attacks carried out across several Minneapolis neighborhoods, with a particular focus on the Dinkytown area near the University of Minnesota.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to establish a pattern of criminal behavior in each individual case so that any potential penalties at sentencing can be enhanced under Minnesota statute.

The two sides are expected back in court in September where a judge says the parties can discuss the potential for a “global settlement” in all of the cases or begin setting trial dates in each one, individually.