Home in Princeton, Minnesota leveled in apparent explosion

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota
FOX 9
A photo from the Union-Times in Princeton, Minnesota shows the damage left behind after an apparent home explosion on Thursday. (Union-Times / Supplied)

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A home has been leveled after an apparent explosion Thursday afternoon in Princeton, Minnesota.

Aerial video shows only rubble left behind as emergency crews sift through the damage in the area of 8th Avenue North and 11th Street North in the city.

Aerial video shows home explosion in Princeton, Minn.

Video from our chopper shows the damage left by a home explosion on Thursday in Princeton, Minnesota.

A photo posted by local paper the Union-Times shows burning rubble left after the explosion.

FOX 9 is waiting to learn more information from the police department on what caused the destruction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 