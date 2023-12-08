Presidentially pardoned turkeys settling in at University of Minnesota

This year’s two presidentially pardoned turkeys have taken up residency at the University of Minnesota and they’re living their best lives.

From Willmar to the White House South Lawn, the Minnesota turkeys are riding the gravy train.

President Biden’s pardon set free the Jennie-O-grown turkeys to live out their lives at the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

"They have their enclosure, water feed and bedding -- so everything that is needed to have them comfortable," said Dr. Kahina Boukherroub, an assistant professor in avian reproductive physiology.

She's one of the few people who sees them regularly now.

Earlier in the year, handlers chose the two toms for presidential pardons out of a group of birds born in July because they had no problems hearing loud noises and hanging out with humans.

So they’re both very social, but since coming back from Washington, D.C., they clearly established a pecking order.

"That’s a big bird, man," President Biden said as a handler delivered Liberty for pardoning.

Only Liberty made it into the presidential podium, so he’s the big bird on campus, and he acts like it.

"I know who I am. Yeah. And I'm cool and I've been pardoned," Dr. Boukherroub said of the turkey's attitude.

She says professors and students keep animal welfare in mind for all the turkeys on campus, but unlike the others, Liberty and Bell won’t be the subject of experiments.

They get celebrity treatment in a gilded cage, starting with their diet, which is mostly standard.

"It has protein, fiber, a lot of minerals and things that are important for their gut health and just for their growth," Dr. Boukherroub said.

But a little bird told us they also gobble up some special treats and you might be surprised by one of their favorites: Hot Tamales.

"They love it," Dr. Boukherroub said. "A lot of birds actually like spicy food."

They also love music and handlers have seen their tastes change from the early days of training to meet the president.

"They started as Swifties," Dr. Boukherroub said. "Now apparently they're transitioning to hip hop and 90s R&B music."

But let’s chill before you try to rub them the right way.

It’s not that you’re never gonna get it.

It’s just that the university will limit their exposure to protect their health.

You’ll see them act as ambassadors of the university’s poultry science program, but only at a few select events.

"We hope to have them at a Gopher game or on Ag Day, for example, or at the State Fair," Dr. Boukherroub said.

They likely won’t have long tenures on campus.

The presidential pardon delayed their swan songs, but commercial turkeys typically only live about five years.