President Biden to highlight 'rural investments' during Minnesota visit

White House officials say President Joe Biden will highlight his administration's investments in rural America during a visit this week to a Minnesota farm.

President Biden is scheduled to appear in Minnesota on Wednesday. As of Sunday, officials haven't released exact details on where exactly in Minnesota Biden will visit.

In a news release, Biden's staff says the president is set to "highlight how Bidenomics and the President’s Investing in America agenda are ensuring rural Americans do not have to leave their hometowns to find opportunity."

Staffers add that will include discussing "climate-smart agriculture, are bringing new revenue to farms, increased economic development in rural towns and communities and more opportunity throughout the country."

Officials say the Biden visit will include a stop at a Minnesota family farm.

The stop is in coordination with what the administration calls an "event series" which will include other appearances in the Midwest by Biden administration officials over the next two weeks.