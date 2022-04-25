President Biden coming to Minneapolis on Sunday

article

President Joe Biden is coming to Minnesota on Sunday.

The White House announced Monday the president will travel to Minneapolis on May 1, but did not provide any details about his visit, only saying "additional details to follow."

The University of Minnesota confirmed Biden plans to attend Sunday's memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died in April 2021.

The president plans to speak at the service, the U of M said. After Mondale's death, Biden called him a "dear friend and mentor" and "one of our nation's most dedicated patriots and public servants."

The memorial service will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Other politicians planning to attend include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

This is President Biden's third trip to Minnesota as president.