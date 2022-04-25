Expand / Collapse search
President Biden coming to Minneapolis on Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about America's response to Covid-19 in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Biden is unveiling a new website where Americans can find recommendations for mi (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - President Joe Biden is coming to Minnesota on Sunday. 

The White House announced Monday the president will travel to Minneapolis on May 1, but did not provide any details about his visit, only saying "additional details to follow."

The University of Minnesota confirmed Biden plans to attend Sunday's memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died in April 2021. 

The president plans to speak at the service, the U of M said. After Mondale's death, Biden called him a "dear friend and mentor" and "one of our nation's most dedicated patriots and public servants."

The memorial service will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Other politicians planning to attend include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

This is President Biden's third trip to Minnesota as president. 