Prayer vigil for Robbinsdale park shooting victim: Family seeks justice

The Brief A prayer vigil was held for 19-year-old Amarie Alowonle four months after she was fatally shot in the head at a Robbinsdale Park. There have been no arrests since the shooting on May 4. The family is seeking answers and justice.



A family is demanding answers after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head at a Robbinsdale park earlier this summer. At that same park, they held a prayer vigil on Thursday in hopes of finding justice.

Sanborn Park prayer vigil

What they're saying:

Amarie Alowonle’s mother, Titiana Kilgore, is not happy because it's been four months since her daughter was shot, and there hasn’t been an arrest. Kilgore describes Alowonle as a great daughter and a friend with a good heart. She was a mentor and worked with kids.

The backstory:

Alowonle was at a prom send-off at Sanborn Park on May 4 in Robbinsdale when someone started shooting. Two people were seriously hurt. One of them, Alowonle, who was shot in the head. Since then, no arrests have been made. Thursday, loved ones gathered at a prayer vigil in Sanborn Park to seek justice for Alowonle.

‘She’s not able to speak up for herself'

Dig deeper:

Kilgore spoke with FOX 9 Thursday night about her daughter as they honored her on what would've been her 20th birthday. Kilgore and family are demanding answers for an arrest.

"It doesn't make me feel good. I just feel like I wonder how I would feel if I was Amari. You know, this is my daughter. I have to basically speak up for her because she's not able to speak up for herself," said Kilgore, Amarie’s mom.

Alowonle’s mom held the prayer vigil on her very own birthday. State and city leaders, as well as local law enforcement, also attended Thursday’s vigil.