MN weather: Tranquil and fairly comfy Wednesday as clouds slowly depart

Wednesday is expected to be quiet with a warm front pushing northeast through the metro area later in the evening and into the day on Thursday.

The showers, storms and heat from earlier this week have moved on to the southeast.

Some cloud cover will likely stick around through the morning and midday hours with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Parts of southwestern Minnesota are expected to have some patchy areas of fog early Wednesday morning.

Storm chances return Thursday

The forecast shows another storm system is expected to reach the Twin Cities around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A spike in dew points is also likely to start Wednesday afternoon before reaching tropical-style warmth and humidity on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be much more comfortable following a cold front once the storms pass.