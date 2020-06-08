Possible drowning reported at Isanti County lake

Bystanders rushed to rescue a 21-year-old man, who possibly drowned in a Maple Ridge Township lake, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Monday around 1:24 p.m., a caller reported a possible drowning at Lory Lake. The caller said they saw a 21-year-old man go out on the lake on a tube, but later noticed the tube and a body floating. Before responders arrived, bystanders brought the man to shore and started CPR.

Deputies continued CPR and brought the man to a boat landing. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link. His condition is not known.