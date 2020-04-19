Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 19

Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Optimist club

Patty Sagert shared these photos of the Roseville area optimist club parade on Saturday, April 18. The group drove through the parking lots of six assisted-living/memory care facilities and one disability residential setting. They had Winter Carnival royalty, convertibles, a bagpipe player and, of course, optimists.

The Klondike Kates also did a sing-along, and the bagpipe player played outside the buildings!

Neighborhood solidarity

Yana Dolokhanova shared this photo of messages of support for her St. Louis Park neighbors who lost their father to COVID-19.