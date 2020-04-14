Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 14

Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Minnetrista Firefighters Throw Birthday Parade

Positive Moments: Minnetrista firefighters take part in birthday parade

Firefighters in Minnetrista threw a birthday parade to give a special celebration amid the pandemic.

Minnesota's Oldest Resident Turns 112

Positive Moments: Minnesota's oldest resident turning 112

Erna, Minnesota's oldest resident is turning 112 years old. Authorities in New Ulm are helping her celebrate the milestone.

Professional Athletes Celebrate "One Minnesota"

Positive Moments: A lawn mower parade and a landmark gets a COVID makeover

Some positive moments that made us smile on April 14, 2020.