Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 14

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Minnetrista Firefighters Throw Birthday Parade
Positive Moments: Minnetrista firefighters take part in birthday parade
Firefighters in Minnetrista threw a birthday parade to give a special celebration amid the pandemic. Send us your positive moments at fox9news@foxtv.com.
Minnesota's Oldest Resident Turns 112
Positive Moments: Minnesota's oldest resident turning 112
Erna, Minnesota's oldest resident is turning 112 years old. Authorities in New Ulm are helping her celebrate the milestone. Send us your positive moments at fox9news@foxtv.com.
Professional Athletes Celebrate "One Minnesota"
Positive Moments: A lawn mower parade and a landmark gets a COVID makeover
Some positive moments that made us smile on April 14, 2020. Submit your positive moments to fox9news@foxtv.com.